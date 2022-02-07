Boston officer found dead during blizzard to be laid to rest Monday

BRAINTREE, Mass. (WPRI) — A funeral will be held Monday for Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe, who was found dead last Saturday morning outside a Canton, Massachusetts, home.

Hundreds turned out to pay their respects to O’Keefe, 46, at his wake Sunday evening, including members of the police force and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

The funeral Mass for O’Keefe is set to be held at St. Francis of Assisi Church on Washington Street in Braintree, Massachusetts, at 11:30 a.m., followed by a private burial.

The 16-year veteran of the Boston Police Department was found unresponsive outside a Canton home during the Jan. 29 blizzard before he was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

“John will be greatly missed by his friends and colleagues here at the Boston Police Department as we send our heartfelt condolences to his family, and loved ones during this difficult time,” a post on the police department’s website read.

Police say his girlfriend, Karen Read, 41, of Mansfield, dropped O’Keefe off at the Fairview Road home and hit him as she was leaving.

Prosecutors said Read told officers the two had been out drinking with friends prior to the incident, adding that she dropped him off and went home because she was not feeling well.

She is now facing charges of manslaughter, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle collision causing death, and motor vehicle homicide.

Read was arraigned last week where a judge ordered her to have no contact with O’Keefe’s family, and was released on $50,000 cash bail.

O’Keefe was born and raised in Braintree, where he graduated from Braintree High School and later Northeastern University, according to his obituary.