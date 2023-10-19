BOSTON (WPRI) — A Boston nurse who was struck by lightning a month ago is expected to make a full recovery.

Thalita Teixeira Padilla, 31, was walking her dog at Savin Hill Beach in Dorchester when lightning struck where she was standing.

It damaged a tree and threw Padilla onto the beach, leaving her with critical injuries.

Her family was told that a nurse began CPR immediately before she was rushed to Boston Medical Center where she’s spent the last six weeks slowly healing and regaining strength.

Wednesday was the first day she was able to eat or drink since the accident, which was the last milestone she had to reach for her to leave the hospital.

“From day one to day 40, it’s a miracle,” her brother Andre said.

Padilla said once she fully recovers she wants to continue her studies to advance her career.