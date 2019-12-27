Boston mother dead in apparent murder-suicide had ties to Rhode Island

BOSTON (WPRI) — Investigators have identified the two young children and their mother who died outside a Boston parking garage on Christmas Day.

Detectives believe 40-year-old Erin Pascal, of West Roxbury, killed her two children — ages 4 and 16 months — before killing herself, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Rachel Rollins.

Pascal and her two children were found unconscious outside the Renaissance Parking Garage Wednesday afternoon and were pronounced dead at the hospital.

“It is my duty to say this: If you are someone you know is thinking about suicide, there are services available to help you,” Rollins said. “This Christmas Day tragedy demonstrates the urgency of addressing mental health, suicide and homicide.”

According to a LinkedIn page, Pascal graduated from Brown University in 2001 and worked for Sanofi Genzyme, a biotechnology company in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Her profile also says she once worked as an intern reporter at the Providence Journal from 2001-2003. She was then Erin Emlock — working in the newspaper’s South County bureau, according to the Providence Journal.

