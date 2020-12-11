Boston meeting linked to as many as 300,000 COVID-19 cases

BOSTON (AP) — A new study says as many as 300,000 COVID-19 cases around the world can be traced to a two-day biotech meeting at a hotel in downtown Boston last February.
According to a study published Thursday by the journal Science, the meeting of Biogen managers sent 100 people home with the coronavirus who then spread it to 29 states and overseas to Australia, Slovakia and Sweden.
The study estimates the conference is responsible for about 1.6% of all cases in the United States.
The lead author was Jacob Lemieux, an infectious disease physician at Massachusetts General Hospital, but more than 50 researchers were credited.
On Friday, Massachusetts Department of Health announced 5,475 newly confirmed coronavirus cases, and an additional 47 COVID-19 related deaths.
