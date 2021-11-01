Boston mayoral candidates hoping to make history Tuesday

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (AP) — The two candidates hoping to make history in Boston’s mayoral contest spent the final hours of the campaign racing from neighborhood to neighborhood urging their voters to turn up at the polls Tuesday.

Democrats Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George are both hoping to mark a major milestone in the Boston’s political culture, becoming the first woman and first person of color elected mayor. In the city’s long history, voters have only elected white men to the top political post.

While the candidates largely agree on which are the biggest issues facing the city they have offered very different solutions.

