Boston mayor: Racism public health crisis, proposes police reforms

BOSTON (WPRI/AP) — Boston’s mayor has declared racism a public health crisis and outlined a series of police reforms in response to the nationwide reckoning sparked by the police killing of a black man in Minneapolis.

Mayor Marty Walsh said Friday he would propose transferring $12 million from the police department to fund a range of social services, including mental health counseling, housing and homelessness programs, and new public health commission efforts to address racial disparities in health care.

“In Boston, we embrace the opportunity this moment and this movement offers us,” Walsh said. “We stand with our black community and communities of color to lead the change toward a more just and equitable society. With these actions, we will increase equity in public safety and public health, and launch a conversation that can produce lasting, systemic change to eliminate all the ways that racism and inequality harm our residents.”

The mayor also launched a new task force to review police use of force policies and suggest ways to improve officer training and other programs.

“At the Boston Police Department, we are committed to ensuring accountability and transparency, and building trust with our community,” Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said. “These actions that we are taking demonstrate that we are in lockstep with the community who are calling on us to review and reform our policies, and take our community policing model that has positive engagement at its core to the next level.”

Walsh also signed on to the “Mayor’s Pledge,” which was penned by the Obama Foundation. By signing the pledge, Walsh is committed to reviewing the city’s police department policies and making reforms based upon community feedback.

The pledge is written as follows:

REVIEW your use of force policies.

ENGAGE your communities by including a diverse range of input, experiences, and

stories in your review. REPORT the findings of your review to your community and seek feedback.

REFORM your community’s police use of force policies.

New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell also signed onto the pledge earlier this week.