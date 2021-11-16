Boston Mayor-elect Michelle Wu to be sworn in on Tuesday

BOSTON (AP) — Just two weeks after winning Boston’s mayoral election, Michelle Wu formally takes over the job with a swearing-in ceremony Tuesday at noon at Boston City Hall.
The election of Wu marked the first time that Boston voters elected a woman or a person of color to the top political job. Before Wu, Boston had only elected white men as mayor.
The swearing-in means Wu will now face the daunting task of making good on a series of sweeping policy proposals that were the backbone of her campaign including reinstituting rent control and pushing for a “fare free” public transit system.