Boston Mayor-elect Michelle Wu to be sworn in on Tuesday

Boston Mayor-elect Michelle Wu addresses supporters at her election night party, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Boston. Wu defeated fellow city councilor Annissa Essaibi George to become the first woman of color elected as mayor of Boston. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)

BOSTON (AP) — Just two weeks after winning Boston’s mayoral election, Michelle Wu formally takes over the job with a swearing-in ceremony Tuesday at noon at Boston City Hall.

The election of Wu marked the first time that Boston voters elected a woman or a person of color to the top political job. Before Wu, Boston had only elected white men as mayor.

The swearing-in means Wu will now face the daunting task of making good on a series of sweeping policy proposals that were the backbone of her campaign including reinstituting rent control and pushing for a “fare free” public transit system.

