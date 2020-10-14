Boston mayor backs creation of new police oversight office

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Mayor Marty Walsh says the city will create a new independent office to investigate police misconduct as part of a slate of reforms recommended by a task force.

Walsh on Tuesday called the Boston Police Reform Task Force’s recommendations “bold and comprehensive” and said he will use every tool at his disposal to implement them.

Among the recommendations of the task force is the creation of the Office of Police Accountability and Transparency, which would include a panel that reviews police internal affairs investigations and a civilian board with subpoena powers to review complaints against officers.