MONACO (WPRI/AP) — Boston Marathon winner Diana Kipyokei has been suspended after testing positive for doping at the 2021 race she won. She’s also suspected of obstructing an investigation.

Track and field’s Athletics Integrity Unit said Kipyokei’s sample after winning in Boston in October last year had traces of triamcinolone acetonide. It is a glucocorticoid prohibited at races when an athlete does not have permission to use it as a medication.

The AIU says 10 Kenyans have tested positive for triamcinolone since the start of 2021. The 28-year-old Kipyokei faces a four-year ban and disqualification from the Boston win.

“The Boston Athletic Association supports strict anti-doping measures to ensure fair competition and clean sport,” the organization said in a statement. “The B.A.A. is committed to providing a fair environment for competition and supports all measures that ensure the integrity of the sport.”

Kipyokei’s disqualification is pending the completion of the appeals process. Should her win be disqualified, the BAA said it will adjust the race rankings and give out the proper awards to the top finishers.