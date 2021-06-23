Boston Marathon will return to Patriots Day in 2022

BOSTON (WPRI) — The 126th Boston Marathon will take place on Monday, April 18, 2022, according to the Boston Athletic Association.

With 2020’s race cancellation and 2021’s race rescheduled for October, this will be the first race held on the traditional Patriots’ Day date since 2019.

“The return to racing on the third Monday in April 2022 will certainly be one of the most highly anticipated races in Boston Marathon history. Though we are in the initial planning stages for 2022, we hope the traditional race date will also be complemented by a more traditional field size,” Tom Grilk, BAA president and chief executive officer, said.

Registration for the 2022 marathon will take place from Nov. 8, 2021 through Nov. 12, 2021.

Additional registration information, including entry fees, for the 2022 marathon will be announced in the coming months, according to the BAA.

