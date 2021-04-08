Boston Marathon runners must show negative COVID test before hitting course

BOSTON (WPRI) — While the Boston Marathon is on this year, it’s going to look and feel a lot different.

The runners at this year’s race will have to show a negative COVID-19 test before they’re allowed to hit the course, regardless of vaccination status. This also applies to volunteers at the race as well.

“With people coming from many places, it’s hard to know just exactly what sort of protective measures are available where they are so we’ll make every effort to apply the same standard to everybody,” CEO of Boston Athletic Association Thomas Grilk said.

The Boston Athletic Association says it will set up a program to offer COVID testing to runners and that the tests will need to be done within a couple of days before the race.

Dr. Mchael Misialek from Newton-Wellesley Hospital says the Marathon is setting a good example with this policy, and that it would become standard practice for large events.

“I imagine by then it’s probably going to be almost routine for certain events that you’re going to get tested, and it may not be such a big deal by then,” Misialek said.

Traditionally, the Marathon would take place in just over a week, but the pandemic has pushed it back to Oct. 11.

The race was canceled last year for the first time in its 124 year history.