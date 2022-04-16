BOSTON (WPRI) — The 126th Boston Marathon will be returning to its usual April start date for the first time since 2019. Plagued by the pandemic, the previous two years’ races took place in the fall.

The marathon falls on Patriot’s day and preparations are already underway. Many of the elite athletes are already in town including reigning Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Peres Jepchirchir from Kenya.

In an interview with Reuters, Jepchirchir talked about the Boston Marathon: “I used to watch it, and I heard that the course itself is tough. So I changed a little bit my training to climb hills, run up and down, like the way the course of the Boston Marathon is.”

The race route starts in Hopkinton and ends on Boylston Street in Boston.

The men’s wheelchair race kicks off the marathon at 9:02 am, with the women’s wheelchair starting at 9:05 am. The men’s open starts at 9:37 am and the women’s open starts at 9:45 am.

According to the Boston Marathon’s website, there will be an increased police presence along the route. Spectators are asked not to bring any weapons, backpacks, suitcases or coolers among other items.

For more information on the Boston Marathon you can visit their website here.