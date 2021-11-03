Boston Marathon returns to full capacity in 2022; runners must be vaccinated

BOSTON (WPRI) — The 126th Boston Marathon will once again have 30,000 runners when it returns to Patriots’ Day in April 2022, the race’s organizers revealed on Tuesday.

All runners must be fully vaccinated before picking up their bib number in order to participate, and are required to show proof of vaccination before entering the race, according to the Boston Athletic Association (BAA). Medical exemption requests will be reviewed on an individual basis.

This year’s marathon occurred in October for the first time in race history and with a smaller field of 20,000 people.

“We had a 93% vaccination rate among our 125th Boston Marathon participants and want to do our part to continue to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 as we continue our return to racing,” BAA’s President & Chief Executive Officer Tom Grilk said

Registration for the race, scheduled for April 18, will open on Monday, Nov. 8 at 10 a.m. and close on Nov. 12 at 5 p.m.

Registration is not first-come, first-served. The BAA will continue to use the same registration process for qualified runners as it used for the 2021 race, allowing any athlete who has achieved a valid Boston Marathon qualifying time to submit a registration application here.