Boston Marathon organizers unable to set date for fall 2021

Massachusetts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Boston Marathon finish line. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

BOSTON (WPRI) — There is still no date for the 2021 Boston Marathon.

When Boston Marathon organizers postponed the 2021 race, they had hoped to set a date by the end of 2020, but now they are saying that won’t be possible.

“Due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, we will not be able able to confirm a fall Boston Marathon date until early 2021,” a recent tweet from the Boston Athletic Association (BAA) read.

The BAA will continue to work with city and state officials on the safe return to racing, according to the post.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Find a Testing Site Near You | School Updates | Latest Headlines

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12 Local Gift Guide - Shop small, shop local

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 12/24/2020: Karl Wadensten

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community