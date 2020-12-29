Boston Marathon organizers unable to set date for fall 2021

BOSTON (WPRI) — There is still no date for the 2021 Boston Marathon.

When Boston Marathon organizers postponed the 2021 race, they had hoped to set a date by the end of 2020, but now they are saying that won’t be possible.

“Due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, we will not be able able to confirm a fall Boston Marathon date until early 2021,” a recent tweet from the Boston Athletic Association (BAA) read.

The BAA will continue to work with city and state officials on the safe return to racing, according to the post.