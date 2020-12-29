Boston Marathon organizers unable to set date for fall 2021

BOSTON (WPRI) — There is still no date for the 2021 Boston Marathon.
When Boston Marathon organizers postponed the 2021 race, they had hoped to set a date by the end of 2020, but now they are saying that won’t be possible.
“Due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, we will not be able able to confirm a fall Boston Marathon date until early 2021,” a recent tweet from the Boston Athletic Association (BAA) read.
The BAA will continue to work with city and state officials on the safe return to racing, according to the post.
Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources
COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Find a Testing Site Near You | School Updates | Latest Headlines
RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465
Coronavirus: Latest Headlines
- First reported US case of COVID-19 variant found in Colorado
- Biden criticizes pace of vaccine rollout, vows to accelerate
- RI reports 1,095 new coronavirus cases, 18 more deaths
- Two Narragansett police officers test positive for coronavirus
- Newsfeed Now: How COVID-19 tried to silence the entertainment industry