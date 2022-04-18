BOSTON (WPRI) — It’s officially Marathon Monday.

The Boston Marathon is making its long-awaited return to Patriots’ Day for the first time since 2019.

After a smaller and socially distanced race in October, about 30,000 runners have signed up for the 26.2-mile trek starting in Hopkinton and ending in Copley Square.

Monday’s forecast calls for temperatures in the 50s with no rain, and only the possibility of a slight headwind late in the afternoon.

The men’s wheelchair race kicks off the day at 9:02 a.m. followed by the women’s wheelchair race at 9:05 a.m. and the handcycle and duo teams at 9:30 a.m.

The professional men and women begin their race around 9:40 a.m. with the last wave of participants beginning starting at 11:15 a.m.

Among those running are 11 former champions, making this potentially the fastest field ever.

Organizers had just 139 days since the only fall race in Boston Marathon history to prepare for this year’s event — but they are ready.

Local law enforcement and security will be tight, especially in light of the recent attack on the New York City subway.

Boston FBI agents and Massachusetts State Police (MSP) say they’re doing everything in their power to make sure runners and spectators are safe. During a news conference last week, both agencies said they’re not aware of any specific threats, but say they’re ready to respond to any situation.

“I can assure you that the state police and law enforcement partners remain vigilant and we are well prepared to respond to any situation. Furthermore, a marathon security operation is dynamic and scalable and can be quickly adapted as necessary. If you see anything suspicious or something that just doesn’t look right, please call 911,” said MSP Lt. Col. Scott Warmington.

Agents will be embedded along every point of the marathon route and has been standard procedure in recent years. The Copley Square MBTA Station will also be closed all day on Monday to subway riders.

Law enforcement members will also be participating in this year’s marathon including two Rhode Island State Troopers, running to raise money for Cops for Kids with Cancer.

As a team, Troopers Chris D’Angelo and Jacquelyn Applin committed to raise $8,000 to help Rhode Island families with the financial and emotional difficulties that come with having a child battling cancer.

Also running in the marathon is a legally blind 54-year-old man from Warren. Robert Sanchas took up running in 2016 after a bungee cord mishap while he was serving in the U.S. Army.

Sanchas said he always hated running in the Army, but now, it’s given him a whole new lease on life.