BOSTON (WPRI) — With the Boston Marathon approaching, Massachusetts State Police are reminding spectators to avoid bringing certain items to ensure safety and avoid delays through security checkpoints.

Items to leave at home include:

Weapons, or items that can be used as weapons

Backpacks, suitcases, rolling bags/rollers, coolers

Glass containers or cans

Flammable liquids, fuels, fireworks, and explosives

Containers carrying more than 1 liter of liquid

Handbags or packages larger than 12x12x6 inches

Large blankets/comforters or sleeping bags

Costumes covering face, or any non-form fitting, bulky outfits extending beyond the perimeter of the body (including props such as sports equipment, military or fire gear)

Additionally, the FAA has banned the operation of drones over the race route.