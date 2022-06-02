BOSTON (AP) — One person was taken to the hospital, a window was shattered and, two buildings had to be evacuated after two manhole explosions in downtown Boston.

The explosions were reported at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday near the High Street and Federal Street area in the city’s Financial District.

The Boston Fire Department said in a tweet that two buildings were evacuated and one person was transported to the hospital by emergency medical services.

The fire department was also checking area buildings for smoke possible elevated levels of carbon monoxide.

There was no immediate word on a cause.