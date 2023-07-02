BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Police say a 22-year-old man is in critical condition after a hit and run crash in Boston involving a car and a motorcycle.

Massachusetts State Police said the motorcycle – a 2016 Honda CB300 – was heading east on Arborway around 2 a.m. Sunday. The car – a 2003 Honda Accord – was heading west on Arborway when police say the driver made an illegal left turn onto South Street and collided with the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, 24-year-old Boston man, and the passenger, a 22-year-old Boston man, were both ejected and police said neither appeared to be wearing a helmet.

The driver of the Accord did not stop and drove away from the area; police say he was heading south.

The motorcycle passenger was taken to the hospital, where he is in critical condition, according to police. Police also said the operator of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the crash is under investigation.