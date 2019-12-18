1  of  2
Boston man allegedly stole truck containing $10K of lobsters

Massachusetts

by: Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Police say a 29-year-old South Boston man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly stole a truck containing at least $10,000 worth of lobsters.

Boston police officers responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident in Charlestown shortly before 12:40 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities say lobster workers were loading the truck at a dock when the suspect jumped into the truck’s cabin and took off.

Several company employees chased the suspect in a second truck. The man, whose name has not been released, refused to stop and instead deliberately crashed into the second truck. Company workers detained the suspect until police arrived on scene. 

