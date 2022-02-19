BOSTON (AP) — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu says the city will no longer require patrons and staff at restaurants, gyms and other indoor locations to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

The change takes effect immediately.

Wu pointed to public health data released Friday showing Boston has a 4% community positivity rate, a nearly 91% occupancy rate of adult ICU beds, and seven-day average of adult COVID-19 hospitalizations of 196 per day.

All three data points were below what Wu had said the city would have to meet before lifting the mandate.

Masks are still required in indoor public spaces.