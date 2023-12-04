BOSTON (WPRI) — A week before the historic Army-Navy football game is played in Massachusetts for the first time, the city of Boston hosted its third annual Army-Navy flag football game.

The game at Scagnoli-Nihill Field in Jamaica Plain had all the makings of a big game with the national anthem, an official coin toss, a chain gang and college referees.

“Bragging rights are important for all of us,” said Bill Concannon, a retired U.S. Army officer. “If you’re Army or you’re Navy, 364 days of the year, you’re rooting for that other team. These days matter.”

Servicemembers who are currently stationed in Boston made up the teams. This game was particularly special because the real Army-Navy game is being played at Gillette on Saturday.

“It’s just very special. It’s almost the first thing you learn when you show up as a Midshipman are the words: ‘Go Navy, beat Army,’ and it really is just ingrained in you,” said Cmdr. Billie Farrell, commanding officer of the USS Constitution. “It’s been called the greatest rivalry in college sports and I think it absolutely lives up to that.”

Both Army and Navy put it all on the line, with the purpose of the event to raise awareness in the community about those who serve.

Army ended up winning 22-6.