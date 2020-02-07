BOSTON (AP) — A shooting near a prominent Boston hospital prompted a heavy police presence and a brief lockdown.

Boston police say two people were shot, one in the area of the Brigham and Women’s Hospital and another in a nearby shopping area in Brookline on Friday morning.

It isn’t clear the extent of their injuries or how the shootings are related.

Hospital officials say they lifted their lockdown after police confirmed the situation was “all clear.”

But there was still a heavy police presence around the hospital more than an hour later and state police are warning people to avoid the area.