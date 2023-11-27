BOSTON (WPRI) — Boston police arrested a man suspected of going on a vandalism spree over the weekend.

Lawrence Hawkins, 46, is charged with multiple counts of destruction of property and destruction of a place of worship.

Police said they were first called to a business on Charles Street South around 11:30 p.m. Saturday after someone threw a brick through a window.

Then, around midnight, an officer found that a cruiser’s window had been smashed, and another broken window was found on Sudbury Street.

Using surveillance video, police tracked the suspect to the Holocaust Memorial on Union Street, where they found more vandalism and a brick on the ground.

At around 3 a.m. Sunday, police responded to another report of vandalism. A business in Court Square and another on Washington Street also had windows broken, according to police.

Using surveillance footage, police were able to identify the suspect, who was then arrested at a shelter on Southampton Street.

Later Sunday morning, officers were called to Granary Burying Ground, where multiple tombstones had been vandalized, including Paul Revere’s. Police said 14 tombstones were pulled from the ground or broken into pieces.

Six other tombstones in the nearby King’s Chapel Burying Ground were also pulled out of the ground, police added.

Based on the surveillance video, investigators believe Hawkins is responsible for the vandalism of the tombstones.

Police said they notified the National Park Service, and Hawkins will be facing further charges of destruction of property and defacing a burial site.