Boston gangster cites health concerns in bid for release

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Stephen 'The Rifleman' Flemmi says he walked in on a gangland slaying

BOSTON (AP) — A notorious New England gangster locked up for life for a slew of killings says his health is in peril behind bars and wants out.

Stephen “The Rifleman” Flemmi wrote in a letter to an Oklahoma state court judge that prison medical staff say his age and underlying health conditions make it “highly likely” that he will “suffer an extremely poor outcome” if he gets the coronavirus.

Flemmi is serving life sentences for convictions in federal court as well as Florida and Oklahoma state courts.

Even if federal officials approve his bid for compassionate release, he would remain locked up unless Oklahoma and Florida officials also agree to release him.

