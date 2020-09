A waitress seats customers at a restaurant with outdoor dining on a section of street closed to traffic to promote social distancing, Friday, July 17, 2020, in Somerville, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON (AP) — Boston restaurants are now being allowed to offer outdoor dining in public spaces well into the onset of cold weather

Mayor Marty Walsh announced Tuesday that the city’s outdoor dining season, designed to boost business during the coronavirus pandemic, had been scheduled to end Oct. 31 but has been extended until Dec. 1.

To help keep al fresco diners stay warm as the weather cools, the city will also waive application fees for permits for outdoor propane heaters.