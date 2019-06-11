Live Now /
Boston commuter trolley derails during morning commute

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Photo: Boston Fire Department

BOSTON (AP) — A Boston subway train has derailed during the morning commute causing “severe” delays and prompting transit officials to urge commuters to find alternate ways to work.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority southbound Red Line train derailed just after 6 a.m. Tuesday at the JFK/UMass stop, which is above ground.

Officials say about 60 passengers were on board. They were escorted along the tracks by firefighters to the station. The Boston Fire Department said one person suffered a minor injury but refused hospitalization.

