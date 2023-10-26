(WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police have called off a BOLO (be on the lookout) for an SUV which is no longer thought to be connected to the mass shooting in Maine.

Police were looking for a blue Chevy Suburban with Maine license plates after someone reported in New Hampshire that the driver resembled the suspect, 40-year-old Robert Card.

The report turned out to be unsubstantiated, according to police.

“At this time we are aware of no confirmed nexus between Card and Massachusetts,” state police said in a statement. “We continue to monitor all available intelligence and will update our local law enforcement partners and the public of any developments that affect our state.”

Card is suspected of shooting more than 30 people at a restaurant and a bowling alley in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday, killing 18 and wounding 13.

The Massachusetts State Police Commonwealth Fusion Center is in regular contact with its counterpart in Maine, and police said they’re ready to provide mutual aid if needed. A trooper from the bomb squad has already responded to Lewiston with his K-9 partner.

Police also reminded residents to call 911 to report any suspicious activity.