EDGARTOWN, Mass. (WPRI) — The body of a paddleboarder who went missing Sunday night has been recovered from a pond near the coast of Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts State Police said Monday.

A diving crew made the discovery around 10 a.m. Monday using sonar equipment at Edgartown Great Pond.

Police said the 44-year-old man was found eight feet below the surface, about 100 yards from shore. His name has not yet been released.

The incident remains under investigation.

