SCITUATE, Mass. (WPRI) — The body of a missing 75-year-old woman has been found in Scituate, Massachusetts.

The woman disappeared when she and two other people were on a boat that flipped over around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

The two other people were able to make it safely to shore.

Police, the Coast Guard and the National Guard aided in the search for the missing woman.

Rescue teams recovered the body just before 10 p.m.