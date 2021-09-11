Body of Massachusetts Marine killed in Afghanistan returns to Lawrence on 9/11

LAWRENCE, Mass. (WPRI) — The body of a U.S. Marine killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan returned to her hometown of Lawrence on Saturday, the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo died in the Aug. 26 bombing at the airport in Kabul, where people were being evacuated amid the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.
A plane carrying Rosario Pichardo arrived at Boston’s Logan International Airport shortly before noon. Fellow Marines, police, and firefighters stood at attention as the plane entered the hangar.
The group then formed a procession to escort the hearse bearing her flag-draped casket back home to Lawrence. A large American flag hung from a fire ladder truck as the procession left Logan Airport.
A public wake is scheduled for Tuesday in Lawrence.