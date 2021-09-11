Body of Massachusetts Marine killed in Afghanistan returns to Lawrence on 9/11

This May 29, 2021 photo released by the 5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade/U.S. Marines shows fallen Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Mass. Eleven Marines, one Navy sailor and one Army soldier were among the dead, while 18 other U.S. service members were wounded in the Thursday Aug. 26, bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, which was blamed on Afghanistan’s offshoot of the Islamic State group. (Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla/U.S. Marines via AP)

LAWRENCE, Mass. (WPRI) — The body of a U.S. Marine killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan returned to her hometown of Lawrence on Saturday, the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo died in the Aug. 26 bombing at the airport in Kabul, where people were being evacuated amid the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

A plane carrying Rosario Pichardo arrived at Boston’s Logan International Airport shortly before noon. Fellow Marines, police, and firefighters stood at attention as the plane entered the hangar.

The group then formed a procession to escort the hearse bearing her flag-draped casket back home to Lawrence. A large American flag hung from a fire ladder truck as the procession left Logan Airport.

A public wake is scheduled for Tuesday in Lawrence.