Body of Massachusetts Marine killed in Afghanistan returns to her hometown on 9/11

LAWRENCE, Mass. (WPRI) — A U.S. Marine who was among 13 killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan will return to her hometown on Saturday.

The body of Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo will arrive in the city of Lawrence on the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

The 25-year-old died in the Aug. 26 bombing at the airport in Kabul, where people were being evacuated amid the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

A procession of Marines, police, and firefighters will escort her home.

A public wake is scheduled for Tuesday in Lawrence.