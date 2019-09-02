Body of Mass. Green Beret killed in Afghanistan returning home

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (AP) — A Green Beret from Massachusetts killed during combat operations in Afghanistan last month is coming home.

The body of Master Sgt. Luis Deleon-Figueroa is scheduled to arrive at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee on Monday. Calling hours are scheduled for the Curran-Jones Funeral Home in West Springfield on Monday afternoon.

Master Sgt. Luis Deleon-Figueroa (Family Photo)

The funeral service will be Tuesday at the Bethany Assembly of God Church in Agawam. Burial with full military honors will follow at the Massachusetts Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery in Agawam.

The 31-year-old native of Puerto Rico and Chicopee resident was one of two Green Berets killed Aug. 21 as a result of small arms fire in Faryab Province.

Area residents are being asked to line the procession route from the base to the funeral home on Monday to pay their respects.

