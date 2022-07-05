WINCHESTER, Mass. (WPRI) — The body of a Massachusetts man who drowned Monday in Upper Mystic Lake has been recovered.

The man was identified Tuesday by Mass. State Police as 52-year-old Alford Garcia of Lynn.

Police said the investigation so far suggests Garcia fell off an inflatable float just before 6 p.m. in an unsupervised area off Shannon Beach in Winchester. They believe he tried to make it back to shore but eventually got tired, began to struggle and went under.

Witnesses tried to save Garcia, police said, but they were unable to find him.

An extensive search for Garcia was called off late Monday night and picked back up Tuesday morning. Police said a sonar device detected something about 13 feet deep in the water, which allowed divers to locate and recover Garcia’s body.

The investigation is ongoing.