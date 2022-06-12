NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (WPRI) — The body of a 6-year-old boy has been recovered, nearly 72-hours after he went missing in the Merrimack River.

Massachusetts State Police announced on Sunday that Mas DeChhat had been found on the third day of searching.

A kayaker operating in the Pipers Quarry area of the Merrimack River located what is believed to be Mas. His body will be turned over to the office of the state’s Chief Medical Examiner for positive identification, according to police.

Mas and his family were on a fishing trip on Deer Island when he entered the water on Thursday evening. His mother, Boua DeChhat, drowned after entering the swift current of the river to try and save him and his 7-year-old sister.

Many municipal, state, and federal agencies participated in the search and recovery operation, including Massachusetts State Police and Boston Fire Department dive teams, Massachusetts Environmental Police, and the United State Coast Guard.

The Massachusetts State Police Department on behalf of all those involved in the search expressed its deepest sympathies and condolences to the DeChhat family.