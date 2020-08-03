Boats begin preparations as Isaias approaches Southern New England

SANDWICH, Mass. (WPRI) — Preparations have begun in Southern New England for tropical storm Isaias, especially for people with boats.

So far, preparations are not including removing boats from the water, though storing them on land is suggested by some local harbormasters if possible.

“Unfortunately with storms like this we do see some boats take on water,” Assistant Harbormaster in Sandwich Samantha Parker said. “We try to be ahead of that and discharge the water from the boats so they don’t sink, but it is something to be aware of for storms like this.”

Boaters are focusing on adding lines, placing storm anchors and making sure items are secured properly. All things the harbormaster recommends doing for anyone in Southern New England with a vessel on the water.

“The antennas go down, the flags go off,” boater Brad Allen said, “you hunker down, and you put extra lines on the mooring.”

Since the pandemic has increased boat sales, this may be the first time new boaters are having to prepare their vessel for foul weather. Those new boat owners should check with their local marina for how to keep their boat secure.