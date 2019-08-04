Breaking News
Blackstone teen charged with killing cat with arrow

Picture of the cat killed by an arrow in Blackstone (provided by family)

BLACKSTONE, Mass. (WPRI) — A 17-year-old boy is facing animal cruelty charges, accused of shooting and killing a cat with an arrow.

Police say the cat was found shot in the area of Old Mendon Street on August 1. It later died from its injuries.

A reward of $500 dollars was offered to anyone who could help police identify and arrest the person responsible.

Because of several tips, Blackstone police say they were able to execute a search warrant at the teen’s home around 10 a.m. Sunday morning.

Officers found a bow and several arrows matching the one that killed the cat, according to Blackstone Chief Gregory Gilmore.

The teen, who has not been identified because of his age, is charged with the following:

Kill/Maim/Poison an Animal (Felony)
Damaging Personal Property (Felony)
Discharging a Firearm within 500 Feet of a Dwelling (Misdemeanor)
Discharging a Firearm Near a Highway (Misdemeanor)

Police expect the teen to be summonsed to Milford Juvenile Court at a later date.

