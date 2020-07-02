Black-owned businesses see sales surge amid racism reckoning

Breaking News
Police investigating reported shooting in Providence
by: The Associated Press

Mike Whittaker, of Quincy, Mass., left, director of operations at Pure Oasis recreational marijuana shop, arranges products on a shelf in the store, Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Boston. Pure Oasis, Boston’s first recreational marijuana shop, and the state’s first black-owned one, is slated to open, Monday, March 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

BOSTON (AP) — Black-owned businesses are enjoying a surge in support amid the national reckoning on racism sparked by George Floyd’s killing in Minneapolis.

From a Boston bike shop to a Los Angeles bakery and a Virginia watchmaker, Black entrepreneurs are reporting brisk sales.

Many say they’ve been included in lists of Black-owned businesses circulating on social media, boosting their exposure. But the increased demand hasn’t been without growing pains for some.

Black-owned bookshops in Boston and elsewhere have received backlash as they’ve struggled to keep up with demand.

At the same time, Black owners hope the sales boom isn’t a passing fad but leads to lasting change.

