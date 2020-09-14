Black Hawk helicopters fly over Boston Marathon route

FILE – In this April 15, 2019, file photo, the elite men break from the start of the 123rd Boston Marathon in Hopkinton, Mass. The 2020 Boston Marathon, which was rescheduled to run on Sept. 14th, was canceled Thursday May 28, 2020 for the first time in its 124-year history due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak. (AP Photo/Stew Milne, File)

BOSTON (AP) — Two Black Hawk helicopters flew over the route of the Boston Marathon on Monday to wrap up a virtual event in which thousands of runners completed 26.2 miles on their own.

The helicopters will fly the route from the starting line in Hopkinton to the finish line on Boylston Street in Boston to mark the end of the virtual race week and honor health care workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The marathon normally is run on a Monday in April but was postponed to Sept. 14 because of the pandemic. At the end of May, it was canceled altogether.