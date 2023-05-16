PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WPRI) — A black bear was spotted wandering through a Plainville neighborhood Tuesday morning.

The bear, believed to be a cub looking for its mom, was seen trekking through residents’ yards on Messenger Street, according to Plainville Animal Control. It eventually made its way onto Landau Road before disappearing into the woods.

The Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife estimates that there are more than 4,500 black bears in the state. Black bears are commonly found in western Massachusetts, though the population is expanding eastward.

Black bears tend to be weary of humans, according to wildlife experts, and will avoid interaction if possible. Residents should never intentionally feed bears and are urged to remove food sources, such as bird feeders and trash, from their yards.