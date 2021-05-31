Bill would honor veterans lost to service-related illnesses in Mass.

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted:

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker has again filed a bill intended to honor veterans lost to service-related illnesses, including PTSD.

The bill would establish the Massachusetts Medal of Fidelity, which would be presented by the Massachusetts National Guard to the families of veterans who lost their lives to service-related illnesses and injuries.

The legislation would authorize the state to honor service members who “died as the result of service-connected diseases, conditions or injuries that are related to either exposure to harmful toxins, herbicides, agents, and materials or service-related post-traumatic stress disorder.”

Baker said service-related injuries and illnesses can persist long past service,

