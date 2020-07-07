Bill to expand mail-in voting, early voting signed into law

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — A bill aimed at expanding voter access and safety during the remaining 2020 elections, including the Sept. 1 state primary and Nov. 3 general election, was signed into law by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday.

Under the new law, all registered voters who want to vote by mail will be able to do so. In addition, in-person voting will be expanded, in an effort to make voting more convenient, and also reduce the risk of crowding in polling places.

For the first time, in-person early voting will also be available for the state primary, from August 22-28.

It is still unclear if Rhode Island voters will get mail ballot applications for future elections.

