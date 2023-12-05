BOSTON (WPRI) — Lawmakers in Massachusetts are working to improve child safety on the roadways.

A new legislation looks to strengthen laws about car seats, as well as require seat belts on school buses.

The car seat bill would require children under the age of two, or weighing less than 20 pounds, to ride in rear-facing carriers in the back seats of vehicles.

Children would also be required to ride restrained through age eight, or until they reach 57 inches in height.

Massachusetts State Sen. Barry Finegold said the current law doesn’t specify what type of restraint to use at different stages of development.

“The bodies of a toddler and a 7-year-old are proportioned very differently and thus have different physical safety needs in the event of an accident,” Finegold explained.

The state has also proposed a bill that would require seat belts to be installed on all school buses.

The Joint Committee on Public Safety and Homeland Security met on Monday to discuss the bill. If passed, all permanent seats on buses would have lap-shoulder belts that meet the safety standards of the U.S. Motor Vehicle Department.

This means that everyone on the bus would have to wear their seatbelts while the vehicle is in motion.

Parents say this bill would be a step in the right direction to prioritize the safety of children.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Association, less than 1% of all traffic deaths involve children on school vehicles.