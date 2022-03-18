BOSTON (WPRI) — A Massachusetts bill that would prohibit discrimination based on a person’s hair is one step closer to becoming law.

The Massachusetts Crown Act, which would make it illegal to discriminate based on “natural and protective hairstyles,” unanimously passed the House on Thursday and now heads to the Senate.

The legislation was inspired in part by twin sisters Mya and Deanna Cook, both 20 and students at UMass Dartmouth and UMass Amherst.

Five years ago, when the twins were high school sophomores at Mystic Valley Regional Charter School in Malden, they were punished for refusing to remove their braided hair extensions.

Their hairstyle violated the school’s hair policy, which was meant to “foster a culture that emphasizes education rather than style, fashion or materialism,” the school said in 2017.

That policy was later removed after an order from Attorney General Maura Healey, which said it appeared to violate racial discrimination laws.

Their story and others of Black women who’ve felt pressured to change their hair and conform to school and work policies inspired the bill.

“This would protect all hairstyles: straight hair, dyed, dreads, braids, everything,” Deanna told Boston 25. “Hair should not affect whether you get a job, or whether you are going to be successful at an interview.”

The Cook family hopes for it to become law in Massachusetts by the end of the year.