‘Big is Back’: Big E to return this year

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) — After a year off, the Big E is back, the Eastern State Exposition (ESE) announced Tuesday.

“Big is Back” is the theme of this year’s 105th edition of the festival, which is currently scheduled for Sept. 17 through Oct. 3.

“It’s a good day! We have long awaited the opportunity to make this announcement and have been working diligently on our program. Preparations are underway as we look forward to welcoming everyone back to our beloved Big E,” ESE President Gene Cassidy said.

The Big E was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Big E is the fifth largest fair in North America and event organizers say they have some special surprises this year, including a 150-foot high Ferris wheel named the Super Wheel.

Guests will also be able to visit the Avenue of States, Storrowton Village Museum, enjoy concerts, eat fair food, go on rides, shop and more.

“It’ll be a great day for all of us, it will be help to reinvigorate our economy,” Cassidy said. “It does what most of us can’t imagine in terms of giving a supercharger to New England agriculture.”

Advance tickets are on sale now. Festival tickets and more information can be found on their website, thebige.com.