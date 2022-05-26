BELLINGHAM, Mass (WPRI) — Bellingham police are asking for the public’s help in locating 13-year-old Asher Mahoney, who has been missing since Wednesday afternoon.

Police said Asher was last seen in the area of Scott Hill Acres around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

K-9 units have since been deployed to Easy Street and Douglas Drive. Police are asking residents to stay clear of the area.

Anyone who lives in the neighborhood and has security cameras is urged to review their video from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday morning. Neighbors are also asked to please check their cars, sheds and other possible hiding spots.

Asher was seen wearing dark clothing and riding a black bicycle, according to police. He stands about 5-foot-6 and has a thin build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (508) 966-1212.