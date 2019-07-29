Bellingham police searching for armed robbery suspect

BELLINGHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — Bellingham police are searching for a man they say robbed the Subway restaurant at 170 Pulaski Blvd. Saturday night.

Around 8:21 p.m. police say the suspect showed a knife and demanded cash from a worker who was injured during the incident.

Bellingham Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred last night on 7/27/19 at approximately 821 pm at the… Posted by Bellingham MA Police on Sunday, July 28, 2019

The man is then seen in surveillance video carrying out the entire register draw from the business.

He’s described as a white man wearing a white t-shirt, jeans, reddish-brown shoes, and a Patriots hat.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to call Bellingham Police at 508-966-1515.