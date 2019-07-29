Bellingham police searching for armed robbery suspect

BELLINGHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — Bellingham police are searching for a man they say robbed the Subway restaurant at 170 Pulaski Blvd. Saturday night.
Around 8:21 p.m. police say the suspect showed a knife and demanded cash from a worker who was injured during the incident.
The man is then seen in surveillance video carrying out the entire register draw from the business.
He’s described as a white man wearing a white t-shirt, jeans, reddish-brown shoes, and a Patriots hat.
Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to call Bellingham Police at 508-966-1515.