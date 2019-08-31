Beach closed after shark spotted eating a seal

Massachusetts

ORLEANS, Mass. (AP) — Shark sightings have prompted Massachusetts officials to temporarily close several Cape Cod beaches to swimming.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy says there was a confirmed attack on a seal by white shark just before 10 a.m. Saturday off Nauset Beach in Orleans.

It says sharks also were spotted later off Cahoon Hollow Beach in Wellfleet and Race Point Beach in Provincetown. Each of the beaches were closed for at least an hour.

Surveillance has been stepped up this summer after two shark attacks on humans off Cape Cod last year, including one that killed a 26-year-old Massachusetts.

