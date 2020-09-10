BC pauses swim team activities after athletes test positive

FILE – In this July 23, 2020, file photo, Weston Koenn, a graduate student from Los Angeles, leaves the Boston University student union building as he walks through the student-less campus in Boston. As more universities keep classes online this fall, it’s leading to conflict between students who say they deserve tuition discounts and college leaders who insist remote learning is worth the full cost. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. (AP) — Boston College has suspended activities for its swimming and diving program after some team members tested positive for the coronavirus.

A Boston College spokesperson says the athletes who tested positive are in isolation. The school did not say how many of the team members tested positive.

The school reported on its website that 30 undergraduates as of Tuesday were in isolation, with 10 in isolation housing and 20 isolating at home.

BC says eight students have recovered from the virus.