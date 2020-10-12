Baker unveils $171M plan aimed at aiding tenants, landlords

Maria Blanco, of Boston, right, displays a placard during a demonstration held to show support for tenants and homeowners at risk of eviction, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, on the Boston Common, in Boston, as the state weathers the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The event was part of a series of actions across the commonwealth in support of the Guaranteed Housing Stability bill leading up to the expiration Massachusetts’ eviction and foreclosure moratorium, which is set to end on Oct. 17. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker unveiled a new $171 million initiative Monday that he said will help tenants and landlords cope with the fiscal challenges of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The goal of the initiative is to keep tenants in their homes and ease the ongoing expenses of landlords once the state’s pause on evictions and foreclosures expires on Saturday, Baker said.

“The pandemic has created financial challenges for many individuals and families who are struggling with rent payments,” Baker said. “This strategy has been designed to be user-friendly and easily accessible for tenants and landlords in need, and is comprised of new or expanded programs to help people stay in their homes.”

Baker said the plan was developed by a team assembled by his administration in coordination with the Massachusetts Trial Court to manage the end of the moratorium.

Housing advocates have pushed for tougher protections.