Baker unsure when Norwood Hospital will reopen; 28 new deaths reported

BOSTON (WPRI) — Gov. Charlie Baker said Wednesday he is not sure when Norwood Hospital will reopen after floods forced the evacuation of about 90 patients on Sunday.

Baker said at this time, all patients have been relocated from the hospital. He attributed the quick turn around to relationships created during COVID-19.

“Because of some of the work that’s been done by the health care community generally during COVID there are so many more relationships between and among players then there used to be,” he said. “In a very short period of time everybody who was in that hospital was safely placed in an appropriate setting somewhere else.”

Baker explained their next step will be making sure clinicians are able to maintain the relationships they have with their patients.

“We are playing this a couple days at a time, as more information becomes available,” he said. “The first things we were most concerned about were place and space for all the patients and then making sure we came up with a strategy to ensure that the clinician/patient relationships that currently existed through that hospital and through the tele-patient department weren’t disrupted and I think for the most part we are going to be able to do that.”

Norwood received 7 inches of rain in 45 minutes on Sunday, according to Baker. He said all the hospital’s holdings are considered either significantly damaged or condemned at this point.

They will be reaching out to the insurance industry to make sure any adjustment work that needs to be done quickly, will be.

On Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 261 new COVID-19 cases and an additional 28 new deaths.

Baker also announced Wednesday that only one hospital is now operating with surge capacity in Massachusetts. He spent most of his briefing outlining a new food insecurity initiative for the Greater Boston area.